Snowplow Drivers, Mechanics Needed This Winter

Jonathan Kardys has been employed by Connecticut’s Department of Transportation for over eight years. Recently, he’s feeling the impact of a plow driver shortage.

“It’s been a little stressful, more on our plate that we have to do as opposed to if we had more drivers,” Kardys, who is the state DOT crew leader, said.

CT DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan said the department has 900 plow drivers operating 600 trucks but there are still about 175 open positions, which could impact snowstorm cleanup.

“So, if there is a long storm, a more difficult, more challenging snowstorm, it could take us a little longer to clean that roadway. So, we just ask the public to be patient with us,” Morgan said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The department is also seeing a staffing shortage among people behind the scenes, who make sure the plow trucks are able to stay on the roads. There are currently 20 open mechanic positions.

“We have mechanics that are fixing trucks, that are building parts that get put on the trucks,” Morgan said.

But transportation officials say they are ready for any wintry weather. They have private contractors on standby and the state's salt and fuel supply are fully loaded.

Plow drivers are just asking for a little patience this year and for a little space when they are cleaning up.

“It would be nice if traffic stays behind us, but we understand they are trying to get somewhere so they pass us but it’s not always the safest. The safest place is behind us,” Kardys said.

Meanwhile, staff members at the Highway Operation Center in Newington have eyes on the roads 24/7. Employees at the center can monitor road conditions from live cameras.

“Oftentimes they are the first people to notice that something is happening on the roadway,” Morgan said.