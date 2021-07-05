Soccer Fans Send Off US Women's Team Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

We’re less than three weeks until the start of the Tokyo Olympics and on Monday in East Hartford, soccer fans got to cheer on Team USA as the women faced off against Mexico.

Chants of ‘USA’ roared from Pratt & Whitney Stadium as 27,000 people watched the U.S. Women’s National Team play Mexico.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I love it. I love them so much. They’re really awesome,” said Whitney Curran of Fairfield.

“Amazing. We were sitting on that side so we got to see all four goals. We can not wait for the Olympics,” said Michelle Pelan of Queens, New York.

People came from all over the state, New England and beyond for this second of a two-match Send-Off Series.

Fans got to see the team just days before they leave for Japan to play in the Olympics.

“It was cool and exciting,” said Merritt Tessier of Litchfield.

“We saw them when they played at Lincoln Financial in Philadelphia and just to get to see them before they go off to Tokyo, we got to throw our support out there,” said Chris Crivellaro.

It was a night to hopefully help rally the team as they soon chase gold and an experience to also inspire younger generations of soccer players.

“I was so excited. I was this close. I want to get on the field,” said one young fan.

Now, it’s on to the final countdown to the Olympics and rooting on Team USA.

“We are probably going to watch it from home even though I really wish we could go,” said Layla Turdo of East Lyme.

We’re told for the first time, both Olympic Send-Off matches were played at the same venue. That was to make it easier to follow COVID-19 rules, which included a highly controlled environment for players and staff.