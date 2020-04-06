So you think you’re doing a good job at social distancing?
A company called Unacast now has a social distancing scoreboard for every state and county in the U.S.
Using GPS data from smartphone apps that it partners with, Unacast has developed a formula to calculate:
- reductions in distance traveled…otherwise known as average mobility
- and reductions in visits to non-essential places
Generally speaking, looking at data starting on February 24 through 11:30 a.m. April 6, most places have been able to reduce average mobility by 40-55%, and visits to non-essential places in the 60-65% range. Among the 50 states, Connecticut is in the middle of the pack, with a grade of a C.
As for Connecticut counties, New London County is close to the top with a B-. It has had very consistent decreases in both average mobility and reduction in non-essential visits.
Tolland County also graded out with a B-. It has probably the lowest, most consistent drop in non-essential visits, but did not do as well as New London County in reducing average mobility.
Hartford County has reduced its average mobility and non-essential visits, but not as well as New London and Tolland counties. So it got a social distancing score of a C.
Even worse was Middlesex County, it got a grade of a D in part because Unacast’s data did not indicate as substantial a drop in non-essential visits.