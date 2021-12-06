Social Media Threat Prompts Lockdown at Eli Whitney Tech in Hamden

A social media threat has prompted a lockdown at Eli Whitney Tech in Hamden on Monday.

Connecticut State Police said troopers were told by a parent of a student that they had seen a social media threat believed to be related to Eli Whitney Tech around 9:45 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The school principal was contacted and a lockdown was initiated at the school.

Troopers are at the school investigating. Hamden Police have also been called to the school to help.

Also today, Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven is on lockdown after a report of a possible gun in the building, according to a school spokesperson.

Today's threats come after a threat was received over the weekend about Hamden High School. Hamden Police said the threat was made Sunday night and was directed toward the high school community.

District officials said Hamden High is closed on Monday and Tuesday. They hope to reopen Wednesday as the threat is investigated.

The Hamden school district also received a different threat last week and closed Hamden High School on Friday.

Police said school officials received a tip around 9:30 p.m. Thursday about an online threat of potential gun violence at Hamden High School and police started investigating.