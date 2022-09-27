Waterbury

Social Media Threat Prompts Shelter-in-Place at Crosby High School in Waterbury

CROSBY HIGH SCHOOL
NBC Connecticut

A threat has prompted a shelter-in-place at Crosby High School in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

Police said the threat was posted on social media. Authorities did not release details about what the threat said.

As a precaution, investigators said there is a shelter-in-place and additional police are at the school.

The investigation is ongoing.

A threat on social media has also prompted a shelter-in-place at the Enlightenment School and Jonathan E. Reed Elementary School in Waterbury. There is additional police presence at both schools and all activities will be held indoors as a precaution.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyCrosby High School
