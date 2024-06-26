Soldiers from across the country take combat medic course in CT

At Stones Ranch Military Reservation in East Lyme, soldiers in the Army National Guard, Army Reserves, and Active Duty are training to become combat medics.



"Really the focus is to treat injuries that they may encounter on the battlefield," said Army Sgt. 1st Class Megan Authier with the CT National Guard.

Authier is the course manager and oversees this 63-day training course. She says ten soldiers are expected to graduate next month and walk away as fully qualified combat medics.

On Wednesday, they conducted a battalion aid station, which is designed to simulate a treatment facility near a combat area.

"It has been really, really intense, and for me, life-changing," said Army SPC Cassandra Reed, member of the Minnesota National Guard.

The course teaches soldiers how to work in loud and stressful environments, but many say they were able to handle the pressure.

"I've worked under some stressful situations previous to this. The most important thing is that patient care. Just remaining cool, calm and collected no matter the situation," said Connecticut National Guard member Sgt. Ethan Simmel.

In just over two months, soldiers have learned advanced life saving measures, including how to treat people with critical injuries.

"We done IVs, torniquets, bandaging, like yeah, a whole bunch of stuff," said Reed.

Reed has been a member of the Minnesota National Guard for more than ten years and says she's looking to further her career.

"I love medicine and there's something so powerful about being able to heal and help people,' said Reed.

And thought of completing this course makes her very happy.

"I'm really excited. I'm so excited. I think it will be a big relief, like holy smokes, I just did that," said Reed.

"They say sometimes, you know, it's an honor to be the one that gets to respond when somebody is yelling, 'Medic!' on the battlefield, you know? And it really is," said course manager Army Sgt. 1st Class Megan Authier.