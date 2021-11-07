Somber Milestone as Case of Missing Bridgeport Girl Turns 20

The case of a missing 10-year-old Bridgeport girl has hit a somber milestone: Sunday marks 20 years since Bianca Lebron disappeared, and police and family are still looking for answers.

Lebron went missing on Nov. 7, 2001 as she was about to start her day at Elias Howe Elementary on Clinton Avenue. She would now be 30 years old.

Lebron was standing outside with her friends when a brown or tan van approached the group. Lebron allegedly told her friends she was going to the mall with her “uncle” and got in the van. She has not been seen or heard from since that morning.

Bridgeport Police said the case is still open but that they have no new information to share.

Lebron’s disappearance prompted a nationwide search and was the subject of television specials. Authorities have said the girl didn’t have an uncle, and have described the tan-and-brown van as an older model with several sanded areas, tinted windows and chrome trim on its sides.

Over the years, some developments offered hope but turned out to be dead ends. A man police believed may have had a relationship with the girl was interviewed in 2003 and later released. Six years later, authorities acted on a tip that she was buried in Seaside Park and dug there, but found nothing.

Despite a $62,000 reward for any information on Lebron, the case remains unsolved. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call their local FBI office or the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-7671.