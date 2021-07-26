Some Bristol Residents Without Water After Main Break

Residents in part of Bristol are without water because of an emergency main break, according to city officials.

The water main break is impacting the following streets:

James P. Casey Road

Minor Street

Matthews Street

Hill Street

Perkins Street

Peacedale Street

Pinehurst Street

Hart Street

All interconnecting streets with the above areas are also affected.

City officials said water service was shut off at 9 p.m. and will remain off until repairs are made. Because of this, residents on the above streets and in the surrounding areas may experience lower than normal water pressure, discolored water or no water at all.

Crews will remain on scene until all repairs are done and water is restored to all residents.

Even after the water main break is repaired, water could still be discolored. To fix this, residents are being advised to run cold water in the bathtub until the water runs clear.