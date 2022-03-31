Some Cartons of Guida's Dairy Milk Could Contain Diluted Sanitizer: State Dept. of Agriculture

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is investigating some Guida’s Dairy milk that they said could be contaminated with diluted sanitizer.

The state department said the 1% low-fat half-pint milk cartons had limited distribution in New Jersey, but all institutional customers with 1% low-fat half-pint milk cartons with a sell-by date of APR 11 are urged to dispose of the product.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture said the Bureau of Regulatory Services is investigating an incident involving Guida’s Dairy in New Britain regarding 1% low-fat half-pint milk cartons with a sell-by date of Aril 11 that contains diluted sanitizer.

The preliminary investigation report indicates that the actual issue is limited to milk within a specific time range of 4:30 and 7:30 and code stamped on the cartons, according to the department, and this milk had limited distribution in New Jersey, according to the department.

However, out of an abundance of caution Guida’s Dairy is asking all institutional customers possessing 1% low-fat half-pint milk cartons with a sell-by date of APR 11 to dispose of the product.

They said this guidance only applies to institutional customers and the affected product is not available at retail outlets for consumer purchase.

The state Department of Agriculture said Guida’s Dairy is cooperating fully, according to the Department of Agriculture.