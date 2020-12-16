Snow Day Tradition to Continue in Parts of CT Tomorrow

Some Connecticut school districts are keeping the tradition of a snow day on Thursday with up to 16 inches of snow on the way, forgoing the option to teach classes remotely for the day.

Students in Brooklyn, New Britain and Simsbury will have a snow day – free to rest, shovel, go sledding – whatever the family has on the agenda.

Supt. Patricia Buell, of Brooklyn Schools, is encouraging each student to "make a memory with your family and enjoy the beauty of the fallen snow!"

Residents across the state of Connecticut are preparing for a storm that will begin Wednesday night into Thursday. Up to 16 inches of snow is expected.

“As children, we all remember the joy and excitement we experienced when we learned that there would be a snow day. And in a year where some of that joy and excitement has disappeared, it is our hope that we can bring it back, even if just for one day, a Facebook post from the Consolidated School District of New Britain says.

Students have been told there will be no need to log in for any assignments and there will be no need to be in front of the computer. A letter Supt. Nancy Sarra sent to families encouraged the students to relax, spend time with family, go sledding, build a snowman, watch a movie, help a neighbor shovel.

“We’ve all lost out on so much already in 2020 - we hope that keeping the snow day tradition for one last time as we near the end of the year provides a sense of normalcy and a bit of joy.



“We’ll get back to learning on Friday. But for one day, we’re pressing the pause button. Enjoy the day,” the Facebook post says.

Simsbury decided to give students a snow day because of the forecast as well.

“Given the increasing severity of the forecast in terms of snowfall totals and the potential for high winds, we are concerned about the possibility of power/internet outages. Therefore, tomorrow is not the day to experiment with our plans to pivot to remote learning during snow events. Thursday, December 17 will be a traditional snow day for the Simsbury Public Schools, including the closure of all offices,” Suffield Supt. Matt Curtis said in an email.

School districts across the state put remote learning plans in place to continue offering classes when schools closed due to the pandemic and some cities and towns will have students logging on Thursday.

