Some classes canceled at UConn in Storrs due to power outage

Some classes are canceled at UConn's Storrs campus Thursday morning because of a power outage, according to the university.

All in-person classes that start before 10 a.m. are canceled. The cancellations apply to the Storrs campus only.

The schools says online and hybrid classes may be held at the discretion of the instructor.

For employees, anyone who is required to work on campus should report to work at 10 a.m. and should telecommute to start their day or flex their schedule as needed.

Essential, or Level 1 employees should report to work as usual.

