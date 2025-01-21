Hamden

Some classes canceled due to power outage at Quinnipiac University in Hamden

Some classes have been canceled at Quinnipiac University in Hamden due to a power outage.

Power is out to the school's Mount Carmel Campus, according to the university.

All classes on the Mount Carmel Campus are canceled until 2 p.m. A Quinnipiac spokesperson said faculty members will be in touch with students with further instructions.

The North Haven Campus has power and is on a normal schedule.

