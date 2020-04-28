Some Connecticut Businesses Hiring Despite Downturn

Even with so many businesses laying off or furloughing employees, there are Connecticut companies that are hiring, showing that good news can still be found on the jobs front.

“The new base for our business has gone up quite a bit,” said Steve Heggelke, executive vice president of merchandising and procurement at Bozzuto’s Inc. in Cheshire. The family-owned and operated wholesaler has delivered to local supermarkets for 75 years.

“It’s times like this, you really appreciate what you do have and the company you work for and the business that we’re in,” said Heggelke.

Heggelke said shipping levels have increased 30% to 40% since March, so the company just hired more than 200 new workers for their bustling warehouses.

“I think it’s great,” Heggelke said. “It’s the best thing in the world.”

At Winterberry Gardens in Southington, management said the garden center has been busy with new customers.

“We’re also seeing a lot of younger people coming in who are getting into gardening for the first time,” said Bryan Stolz, CFO at Winterberry Gardens.

Stolz said the company recently held its first-ever virtual job fair.

“We’re probably about 20 people short right now for our really big spring push that will be coming in the next two to three weeks,” said Stolz. “It feels fantastic.”

Another employment bright spot can be found at Avon Prime Meats, located in Avon.

“We have been very busy,” said General Manager Rocio Olivares. “We just did one round of hiring and now we’re taking resumes for our next round of hiring.”

The butcher shop’s employees are preparing for what is typically the start of the grilling season. Many are thankful that they have a job to go to each day.



“We are very blessed,” said Olivares. “We also feel very responsible to share that blessing.”