Some Connecticut Schools Ramp Up Safety Efforts After Texas School Shooting

In response to the deadly Texas elementary school shooting that happened Tuesday, several Connecticut school districts are offering their condolences and ramping up safety efforts.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School is Uvalde, Texas left 18 children and three adults dead.

"Unfortunately, Connecticut understands all too well the grief, trauma, and suffering inflicted at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas today, devastating and forever scarring students, families, and communities--and we say enough is enough," said Connecticut Education Association (CEA) President Kate Dias.

In response to the shooting, Middletown Public Schools are activating their crisis team at each school in town.

The school district said this ensures that they have the proper support in place for anyone who experiences difficult emotions and thoughts.

"While the loss of human life is always painful, the loss of young lives brings about a particularly profound grief, one that seems incomprehensible. I think this is because it's the loss of hope, of promise, and of the future," said Acting Superintendent Dr. Alberto Vasquez Matos.

Naugatuck Police said there will be a strong police presence seen through all schools in town. Officials acknowledged that it's an isolated incident, but said the community's safety is of utmost importance.

"We do this not to cause fear or unease, but to provide reassurance, and continue in our commitment of keeping our community safe," police said.

Fairfield schools are also ramping up their police presence at schools Wednesday. Police said this isn't because of any threats to the town or school district; it's a community engagement effort in response to the Texas tragedy.

"No matter the distance between us, communities across the country are left feeling unsettled. Fairfield is certainly no exception and we take seriously our responsibility to ensure our residents, employees and visitors are all able to feel safe within our community and within our schools," police said.

In Stonington, there will be an increased police presence at schools throughout the remainder of the week. School officials said mental health clinicians are assigned to all buildings and they're encouraging parents to reach out to staff if they feel their child needs additional support.

The CEA described the shooting as a senseless mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of innocent people.

"We, as a nation, must stand together to stop the scourge of gun violence in our schools and communities and protect our students and educators in schools across the country," Dias said.