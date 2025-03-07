Some customers urge lawmakers to end public benefits charge

Lawmakers spent hours Thursday hearing from residents asking for help to bring down their utility bills.

The question, though, remains: how does the state do that?

Some of the 154 people who signed up to testify before the Energy and Technology Committee urged lawmakers to remove the public benefits charge from their bills.

“For everyone with home heating with electricity, it’s over $1,000 a month, which is obscene and there’s no relief,” Sinix Odair, of West Hartford, told reporters as he held a nearly $2,800 bill for his last month of electricity use.

The public hearing included a broad Republican proposal that, among other things, would end the public benefits charge and pay for any programs through the state budget.

Critics warned that could end or limit programs they see as vital by including them in politicized debates around the budget.

“It eliminates funding for the programs which are designed to help people reduce their energy costs,” Connecticut Energy Network Coordinator Andy Bauer said.

The public benefits charge has been drawing the ire of many customers since a July 1 rate hike to pay for a subsidy to Millstone Power Plan and for a pandemic-era ban on customer shutoffs.

Odair noted the public benefits charge accounted for 30% of his most recent bill.

But the public benefits charge has traditionally funded things like assistance for low-income customers and rebates for renewable energy upgrades.

Some Democrats also oppose paying for those programs through the budget.

Rep. Jonathan Steinberg (D-Westport) expects Connecticut will face another difficult budget cycle at some point in the future.

He’s worried lawmakers could decide to underfund or even cut programs as a way to balance a budget.

“We're going to be back in a tough budget situation in a matter of just a couple of years,” Steinberg, a co-chair of the Energy and Technology Committee, said. “And I was here when we made the horrific decision during the compromise budget of 2017 to raid the energy efficiency fund.”

Democrats have a proposal of their own but admittedly have few details, for now, on what they plan to do.

Steinberg said he’s still listening to ideas. He said it’s too early to say what might go into that proposal.

Other Republican proposals include redefining nuclear energy as a way to open more access to state funding. This could, if approved, help increase supply.

Republicans also want to cap how much the state spends when purchasing renewable energy sources, remove the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and study ways to get more natural gas into the state.