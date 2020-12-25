Some Eversource Customers Could Be Without Power Until Saturday Night

Thousands of people woke up Christmas morning with no power as a strong storm moved through Connecticut with high winds and heavy rain.

The storm blew through late on Christmas Eve and continued into Christmas morning, bringing down trees and powerlines statewide.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, Eversource was reporting more than 12,000 customers still without power. The company said it has hundreds of crews working to restore power to those still in the dark. Power had been restored to more than 44,000 customers so far, according to Eversource.

“We know the timing of this storm couldn’t have been worse as people are trying to celebrate the Christmas

holiday,” said Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Jim Judge. “The damaging winds and heavy rains with this storm caused damage to the electric system and caused widespread power outages in 117 of the 149 towns we serve.

Customers in central and eastern Connecticut will have their power restored by midnight, according to the company. The damage to the system in western Connecticut was more complex and some customers there won't have the lights back on until late on Saturday night, Eversource said.

Those without power are urged to check Eversource's outage map for estimated time of restoration here.

United Illuminating was reporting nearly 2,500 outages. The majority of those outages were in the Hamden area.