Some Family Court Cases Can Now be Resolved Remotely

Family court cases where the parties have an agreement can now be resolved remotely, the Connecticut Judicial Branch announced Thursday.

Under the new procedures made possible through one of the governor's executive orders, family cases with full written agreements can request approval of those agreements without having to come to a courthouse for a hearing. This can include final judgements on custody, visitation between parents, divorce or legal separation, or a final order on any motion in such a case, as long as the parties are in agreement and can file the necessary documents.

“This is a significant development considering that about 90 percent of our cases are resolved by agreement,” the Hon. Michael A. Albis, chief administrative judge of family matters, said. “We are looking forward to this expansion of cases that we can dispose of remotely, and most important, we are glad that a greater number of litigants will have the opportunity to resolve their cases without having to come to court.”

Specific details on the procedure and necessary paperwork can be found on the Judicial Branch website here.

Some courthouses have been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, and some services have been modified.