Some Hamden Residents Advised to Boil Water After Main Break

Some residents are being advised to boil their water before use after a 16-inch water main break was reported in Hamden.
The advisory is a precautionary measure for residents who live in the following areas:
- High Rock Road
- Hill Street
- West Shepard Avenue
- Paradise Avenue
- Heathridge Road
- Norman Road
- Sterling Place
- Laurel View Terrace
- Dunbar Hill Road
- Chauncy Road
The break was reported in the High Rock Service area of Hamden near West Shepard Avenue, according to the Regional Water Authority.
Officials are advising residents to boil tap water for drinking and cooking purposes. This includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.
RWA said the precaution is necessary to protect all impacted customers, especially those with compromised immune systems, from water that may contain disease-causing organisms.
All tap water should be brought to "a full, rolling boil" for at least a minute. Anyone who can't boil their water is being advised to use bottled water.
Anyone impacted by the water main break is being notified by RWA's code red automatic phone system. Customers can register for notifications here.
