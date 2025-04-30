Connecticut

Some Joann locations in CT have already closed. The rest close at the end of May

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three Joann locations in Connecticut have already closed, and the remaining seven in the state will be officially out of business by the end of May.

A spokesperson said Joann locations in Brookfield and Clinton closed on Saturday, April 26, and the Hamden location closed on Monday.

Connecticut Joann locations

  • 143 Federal Road, Brookfield - CLOSED
  • 274 E Main St., Clinton - CLOSED
  • 136 Elm St., Enfield
  • 2300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden - CLOSED
  • 1440 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester
  • 1405 Boston Post Road, Milford
  • 3105 Berlin Turnpike, Newington
  • 117 Salem Turnpike, Norwich
  • 774 Queen St., Southington
  • 39 South Main St., Torrington

The fabric and craft store is closing all of its approximately 800 locations after failing to find a buyer who would keep its stores open.

Joann previously filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and requested court approval to close hundreds of stores nationwide, including all 10 of their Connecticut locations.

Joann now joins a growing list of big box stores closing its doors nationally, like Party City and Big Lots.

The company posted an extensive FAQ on its website with details about going-out-of-business sales, which have already commenced.

Connecticut
