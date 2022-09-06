Mansfield

Some Mansfield Schools Closed Wednesday Due to Issues With Bus Company

Back of a school bus
NBCConnecticut.com

Mansfield schools will be closed Wednesday for grades pre-K through 8 because of "unacceptable issues" with the district bus company's ability to transport students in a safe and timely manner, according to Superintendent Peter Dart.

Dart said there were issues with the bus company communicating about critical issues and as a result, all students, with the exception of high schoolers, will not have school tomorrow.

I do not have confidence that our carrier can meet our expectations and minimize travel times for our students.

-Superintendent Peter Dart

The superintendent said closing for the day will allow the district to work closely with the bus company to resolve "significant issues." On the school district's website, the vendor is listed as M&J Bus Company.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The school district is hoping to "refine bus routes, ensure all students have accurate bus assignments, and clarify communication expectations."

Dart said both elementary and middle schools have been affected. Specific details about the incident were not immediately available.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to M&J Bus Company but has not yet heard back.

Local

Hamden 57 mins ago

Police Look for 2-Year-Old Missing From Hamden

Sandy Hook Promise 1 hour ago

‘Teenage Dream' Sandy Hook Promise PSA Wins Emmy Award

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Mansfieldbus issuesmansfield middle schoolmansfield schools
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us