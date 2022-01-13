Some Meriden Residents Without Water After Main Break

Residents in part of Meriden are without water because of a complex and potentially severe main break.

Mayor Kevin Scarpati said residents on North Spring Street will be without water for an extended period of time while crews assess the break.

City staff members knocked on residents' doors offering them bottled water to hold them over until repairs are made.

"Please be safe and know that we are working to fix the break as soon as possible," Scarpati said on Facebook.

City crews are investigating a solution to repair the break.