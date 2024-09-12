New Britain

Smith Elementary, Roosevelt campus in New Britain in shelter-in-place due to incident in neighborhood

NBC Connecticut

Smith Elementary School and the Roosevelt campus in New Britain are in a shelter-in-place because of an incident in the neighborhood, according to school officials.

New Britain police said there was a crash around 8:52 a.m. in the area of Kelsey Street and Whitman Street.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They said there was an altercation and then shots were fired.

Police said Smith School has been placed in shelter-in-place as a precaution, but there is no perceived threat to the public.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police are investigating.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us