Smith Elementary, Roosevelt campus in New Britain in shelter-in-place due to incident in neighborhood

Smith Elementary School and the Roosevelt campus in New Britain are in a shelter-in-place because of an incident in the neighborhood, according to school officials.

New Britain police said there was a crash around 8:52 a.m. in the area of Kelsey Street and Whitman Street.

They said there was an altercation and then shots were fired.

Police said Smith School has been placed in shelter-in-place as a precaution, but there is no perceived threat to the public.

Police are investigating.