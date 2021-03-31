new haven

Some New Haven Schools to Go Remote on Thursday as Staff Members Get Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Some New Haven schools will be turning to remote learning plans on Thursday as a number of staff members receive their second COVID-19 vaccination shot, according to New Haven Public Schools.

The district announced that the impacted schools are:

  • Brennan Rogers
  • Celentano
  • Clemente
  • Conte West Hills
  • Columbus
  • J . Daniels
  • J. Martinez
  • East Rock
  • Edgewood
  • Hooker Elementary
  • Hooker Middle
  • Jepson
  • Nathan Hale
  • Bl. Obama
  • Ross Woodward
  • Wexler Grant
  • Bishop Woods,
  • King Robinson

In its announcement, the district said students at these schools will have an "asynchronous day of learning" and should stay home and log on to complete assigned work.

The district said the impacted schools will distribute meals onsite from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

