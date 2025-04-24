Some of the least affordable rents in the country are found in Connecticut

A new study out finds some of the cities with the least affordable rent are right here in Connecticut.

That’s probably no surprise for people struggling to afford their apartment.

It comes as rents are going up fast, up more than 50% over the last decade.

Sam Marks rents in New Haven and has watched the price surge.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“When I first moved in a couple of years ago, I paid $1,285. But recently, it's gone all the way up to $1,585. And I'm worried that they're going to increase again. And they haven't improved anything,” Marks said.

Turns out New Haven is one of the least affordable places to rent in the U.S., according to a new study from WalletHub.

They looked at 182 cities and New Haven landed at 180 for people having to spend the highest amount of their income on rent.

In fact, rent was more than 32% of people's pay there.

Bridgeport ranked 177 with about 30%.

Experts suggest people should not be spending more than 30% of their income on rent.

So for someone making $50,000 a year, their rent should be no more than $1,250.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says a ton of housing units – about 1,000 - were built last year.

And he’s set a goal of building 10,000 new units over the next ten years with at least 30% considered affordable.

“It's hard because everywhere in New Haven is kind of expensive. So I feel like I'm going to stay in my place because everywhere is just the same price. But if it increases too much, I won't be able to stay,” Marks said.

There are some potential ways to save on rent including looking for a smaller or less fancy apartment, improve your budgeting skills, get a roommate, looking for units with included utilities, and take care of your space so you can get your security deposit back when you eventually move out.

“Picking up extra hours at work. You know, anything that I can to try to deal with the increases,” Marks said.