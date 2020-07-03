Road Caved, Others Flooded; Cars Stuck in Hartford

A road has caved, others are flooded and cars are stuck following strong thunderstorms in the Hartford area Friday afternoon.

Police said Airport Road in Hartford, east of Wethersfield Avenue, has caved in. They are urging people to avoid the area.

Police said Buckingham Street and John Street along with Hillside Avenue and Hamilton Street are flooded and cars are stuck. Monroe Street at the 40 block is also flooded. Cars are reportedly stuck in the water at Brainard and Murphy Road, police said.

There is heavy flooding in the area of Franklin and South along with Bonner Street and Hillside Avenue, according to police.

There is heavy flooding in the area of Catherine Street and Zion Street.

A Hartford Hospital spokeswoman said there is minor flooding at the front of the hospital. The flooding is currently not affecting patient care, she said.

The Interstate 91 ramp off the rotary in Hartford was flooded.

Hartford Police said the city is experiencing a lot of rain. They said flash flooding occurred and water is stagnant in certain areas.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution and drive safely.