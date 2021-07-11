Some Southington Residents Being Asked to Shelter in Place Due to Ammonia Leak

Some Southington residents are being asked to shelter in place with windows closed and AC units off because of an incident involving hazardous material.

Residents within 1.5 miles of 93 Industrial Dr. are being asked to stay indoors because of an anhydrous ammonia leak, according to fire officials.

It is unknown how long the order will be in effect. No injuries have been reported.

The intersection of Captain Lewis Drive and West Queen Street is blocked off.

Several nearby fire departments responded to the scene to assist.

No additional information was immediately available.