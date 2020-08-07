Some State Parks and Campgrounds Remain Closed

While many state parks, forests and campgrounds have reopened since Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday, some still remain closed due to damage our outages.
Here are the latest closures for Friday, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection:
- Belding Wildlife Mgmt. Area
- Chatfield Hollow
- Day Pond SP
- Dinosaur SP
- Gay City SP
- Gillette Castle SP is open but the castle is closed
- No swimming at Haddam Meadows SP
- Portable toilets only at Harkness Memorial SP
- Housatonic Meadows SP and Campground
- Portable toilets only at Hopeville Pond Campground
- Kent Falls SP
- Kettletown SP
- Kettletown SP Campground
- Lake Waramaug SP
- Lake Waramaug SP Campground
- Lover’s Leap SP
- Macedonia Brook SP and Campground
- Mashamoquet SP and Wolf Den Campgrounds
- Mohawk Mountain SP
- Penwood SP
- Pierrepont State Park and boat launch
- Putnam Memorial SP
- Quaddick SP and boat launch
- Rocky Neck SP Campground
- Salt Rock SP and Campground
- Scantic River SP
- Sherwood Island SP
- Southford Falls SP
- Talcott Mountain SP
- Tankerhoosen Wildlife Mgmt. Area
- Wadsworth Falls SP
- West Rock Ridge SP
- Wharton Brook SP