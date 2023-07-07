swimming

Some state swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

By Angela Fortuna

Some lakes and ponds in the state are closed because of water quality concerns amid the first heat wave of the year.

In a report released by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), officials said four state lakes and ponds are closed until further notice.

These include Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent, Quaddick State Park in Thompson, Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury and Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford.

Public health and environmental protection officials evaluate the potential for contamination of waterbodies.

For a list of open state parks and swimming areas, click here.

