Some state swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

Some lakes and ponds in the state are closed because of water quality concerns amid the first heat wave of the year.

In a report released by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), officials said four state lakes and ponds are closed until further notice.

These include Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent, Quaddick State Park in Thompson, Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury and Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford.

Public health and environmental protection officials evaluate the potential for contamination of waterbodies.

Tomorrow will look very similar to today with high temps between 85 and 90 degrees.

What should you do if you don't have the luxury of being in air conditioning amid this hot weather? We hit the streets to find out.

For a list of open state parks and swimming areas, click here.