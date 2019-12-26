Some Water Services Shut Off in Bristol After Water Main Break

Some water services in Bristol have been shut off after a water main break on Thursday afternoon.

Bristol Water Department said a crew is working on an emergency water main break on South Street. According to the water department, the break is affecting a large area and lots of customers.

Authorities have no estimate for how long the repair will take. The water service will be shut off for a few hours while crews fix the break, water officials added.

Customers on the street and surrounding areas may experience lower pressure, discolored water or no water at all, experts said.

Crews will remain on site until the repair is fixed and service is restored.