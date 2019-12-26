Bristol

Some Water Services Shut Off in Bristol After Water Main Break

water-main-break-generic-PB
NBC

Some water services in Bristol have been shut off after a water main break on Thursday afternoon.

Bristol Water Department said a crew is working on an emergency water main break on South Street. According to the water department, the break is affecting a large area and lots of customers.

Authorities have no estimate for how long the repair will take. The water service will be shut off for a few hours while crews fix the break, water officials added.

Local

Health Dec 13

1 New Flu-Related Death Reported in Connecticut

holiday shopping 1 hour ago

When Is Your Mall Open for Post-Christmas Shopping?

Customers on the street and surrounding areas may experience lower pressure, discolored water or no water at all, experts said.

Crews will remain on site until the repair is fixed and service is restored.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us