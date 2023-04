There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 17-36-47-63-68 and the Powerball was 25. Powerplay was x2.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot for the drawing Monday night is $28 million.

