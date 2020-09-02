Someone Is Illegally Dumping Raw Sewage Into Norwich Wastewater System: NPU

Norwich Public Utilities is looking for help to find whoever has been illegally dumping raw sewage into the city's wastewater system.

In a Facebook post, the agency said someone has dumped a large amount of raw sewage through a storm drain or manhole over the past two weeks.

Based on some data, NPU believes the illegal dumping happened in the Laurel Hill section of Norwich.

Wastewater is normally diluted by discharges from washing machines, dishwashers, and stormwater and the untreated sewage can damage equipment, according to NPU.

The illegal dumping can impact costs for the agency and that would affect rates for customers, the Facebook post said.

Anyone who sees a wastewater tanker discharging into a storm drain or manhole should call NPU at (860) 887-2555. NPU said a reward will be offered to the person who provides information that leads to the identification and/or arrest of those responsible for the illegal dumping.