Somers community comes together to help after fire that killed four children

As the Somers community mourns the heart-wrenching loss of four children who died in a fire, community members are taking action.

They are finding ways to support and assist a family that has not only lost children but two families that have lost their homes and everything in them.

With the motto "Somers Strong," community members are spreading hope. They said they just want to be good neighbors.

“The community came together instantly and said, ‘What do we do to support?’,” said Michelle Wink, co-owner of Sue's Shirt Creations.

When she got the news of the tragedy, like many others, she was in utter shock.

“I stopped breathing for a second and Immediately thought of the family, I thought of the children, I thought of the school, and I thought of the fire department, and I thought Somers,” Wink explained.

So, Wink made a post about the shirts and by the morning she'd already received dozens of orders from people who want to give support.

While NBC Connecticut was visiting Sue's Shirt Creations, the owner of another business that's chipping in to support the cause stopped by. Wink had called him to drop off the signs DG Graphics is making.

“I’ve never really seen a community come together like they have in the past couple of days. It just kind of reminds you how important your neighbors are,” said Sean Coonery, the owner of DG Graphics.

While it wasn't his idea to make the signs, Coonery jumped at the opportunity to support these families facing such grief.

“A community member came in to DG Graphics just yesterday, the day after the events, and asked if we were willing to support and donate some signs and we are happy to do that," Coonery explained. "And that community member, Colleen, is going to then sell the signs to people who want to support and rally around families. All the money that is raised from those sales is going to go to the Angel Fund.”

Coonery said this is just the least DG Graphics could do to support.

"There’s nothing that we could actually say or do to express the appropriate amount of condolences for this family but I think everybody’s doing the best that they know how and I’m sure they will feel that love over time,” he said.

To order a T-shirt from Sue's Shirt Creations, go to www.sueshirts.com and click the "Somers Strong" tab.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Town of Somers' Angel Fund for the families.