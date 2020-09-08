Somers

Somers Elementary School to Close After Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Somers Elementary School will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said Tuesday night.

Officials said the employee works with pre-K students.

During the closure, the building will be sanitized and officials with conduct contact tracing and notify affected families.

"The health and wellbeing of our students, staff and families continues to be our first priority," Somers Superintendent Brian P. Czapla wrote in a letter to the community.

All other schools in the district will be open, the letter said. Officials said there will be updates in the coming days.

