Somers Fire Department sees surge in medical calls from state prison

The Somers Fire Department said their resources are being stretched thin.

It’s because of a rise in medical calls coming from the state prison in town - many of them being overdose calls.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

For firefighters and EMTs in Somers, the one place they’ve found themselves responding to over and over lately has been the state prison in town.

During a Board of Selectmen special meeting Tuesday night, Somers Fire Chief David Lenart said there’s been a rise in medical calls at the Osborn Correctional Institution.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We're roughly about over 50% where we were last year at this time,” he said.

Lenart said about half of the medical calls have involved inmates overdosing and says the number of times they’re called in takes a toll on their response to other calls, and it’s eating up the availability of ambulances.

“I really wanted to bring to the attention of this board because again, my concern is we're taxing our resources as you know,” he said.

Selectman William Meier, a former Vernon police lieutenant, questioned what was going on behind the scenes at the prison with the overdoses.

“I think that's a major security issue. I mean, that's something within the prisons control. I mean, how are these inmates getting access to opiates inside secure facilities?” he asked.

In a statement, the Connecticut Department of Correction says it’s committed to the health and well-being of inmates by providing them comprehensive healthcare.

“The leadership of the Osborn facility is working collaboratively with authorities from the Town of Somers to finds ways to provide timely emergency care for all those who need it. The Department of Correction is also working to develop procedures aimed at safely reducing the number of emergency trips taken.”

Meier said the state needs to take action.

“They need to better secure the prisons. I mean, it's ridiculous that we're getting taxed on this because they can't maintain safe secure prisons,” he said.

Lenart told the Board of Selectmen there are plans to meet with the prison warden to discuss the issue.