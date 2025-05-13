Somers neighbors concerned over irrigation pond on Watchaug Road

Neighbors in Somers describe Watchaug Road as “a little bit of heaven.” Some worry that the potential for an irrigation pond from Oakridge Dairy could change that.

"It's not going to be like that anymore,” said Mary Balboni, who has lived in Somers for nearly 70 years. “Our way of life is going to end,” she said.

Her home is one of dozens on Watchaug Road and beyond that have signs that read “No Manure Pit!” Some are worried about their quality of life, like the potential for smell, traffic, or impacts to the environment.

An irrigation pond is a place to collect manure that would be applied to land through irrigation to grow crops for the cows to eat.

The Town of Somers has already approved Oakridge Dairy’s irrigation pond for agricultural use with no permit needed. But, Jarmoc Farms, who has property that abuts the irrigation pond, appealed that decision.

The Board of Appeals in Somers is meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the Jarmoc appeal and to determine the next steps for Oakridge.

David Moser with Oakridge Dairy says the irrigation pond is new technology in Connecticut, but says it's a normal agricultural practice.

"This is a little bit different of a method, but the manure is coming already, has been for years,” said Moser.

He says all manure goes through an anaerobic digester before it would be spread, which aims to decrease the smell.

"We make sure it’s in compliance with standards that would prevent any pollution,” he said. “We're here to be a good neighbor."