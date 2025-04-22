Son alerts family members to fire at Hamden home

A son is being credited with alerting his family members to a fire at their home in Hamden on Monday night.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Troiano Road around 11:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from the kitchen. Crews then extinguished the fire.

According to fire officials, there was a family of four living in the home at the time of the fire. The son who found the fire reportedly woke up the rest of his family and all of them were able to get out of the home safely.

The four family members are now displaced. The American Red Cross is helping them.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.