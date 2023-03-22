Wilton Man Suspected in Murder of Father's Neighbor

A 31-year-old Wilton man has been charged with the murder of his father's neighbor and police said they identified the suspect when his father told authorities the assailant looked like his son.

Officers responded to Partrick Lane after a neighbor called 911 at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and they found 39-year-old Arinzechukwu Ukachukwu dead in the detached garage on the property. He’d been stabbed several times.

The neighbor who called 911 told police that he was looking out the window and saw a man who resembled his son assaulting Ukachukwu in the driveway of 34 Partrick Lane, police said.

Police identified Sebastian Andrews, of Indian Hill Road in Wilton, as a suspect, set up a perimeter outside his home and officers detained him when he walked out of his home, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Andrews was charged with murder and he is in being held on $1 million bond. He will be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court Wednesday.