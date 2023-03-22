Wilton

Wilton Man Suspected in Murder of Father's Neighbor

Police said the neighbor told police the assailant resembled his son.

Police on Partrick Lane in Wilton on March 21 2023
A 31-year-old Wilton man has been charged with the murder of his father's neighbor and police said they identified the suspect when his father told authorities the assailant looked like his son.

Officers responded to Partrick Lane after a neighbor called 911 at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and they found 39-year-old Arinzechukwu Ukachukwu dead in the detached garage on the property. He’d been stabbed several times.

The neighbor who called 911 told police that he was looking out the window and saw a man who resembled his son assaulting Ukachukwu in the driveway of 34 Partrick Lane, police said.

Police identified Sebastian Andrews, of Indian Hill Road in Wilton, as a suspect, set up a perimeter outside his home and officers detained him when he walked out of his home, police said.

Andrews was charged with murder and he is in being held on $1 million bond. He will be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court Wednesday.

