Son of Ray Dalio Killed in Car Crash

The son of American hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio was killed in a car crash on Thursday, according to a tweet.

He was 42 years old, according to Dalio.

Dalio tweeted the news of his son's passing on Friday.

"My family and I are mourning and processing and would prefer to be incommunicado for the time being," he said.

"We know that the terrible pain we are feeling has been and continues to be felt by so many others so our sympathies go out to them," he continued.

Details about the crash, including where it happened, are unknown at this time.

