Son of Ray Dalio Killed in Car Crash

The son of American hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio was killed in a car crash on Thursday, according to a tweet.

He was 42 years old, according to Dalio.

Dalio tweeted the news of his son's passing on Friday.

We know that the terrible pain we are feeling has been and continues to be felt by so many others so our sympathies go out to them. May God be with you and may you cherish your blessings, especially at this time of year. — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) December 19, 2020

Details about the crash, including where it happened, are unknown at this time.