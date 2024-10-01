“Sounds of Hope” ceremony honors domestic violence victims and survivors 

A special ceremony was held at Long Wharf Pier to observe the start Domestic Violence Awareness month.

The ceremony was called “Sounds of Hope,” as attendants heard from multiple advocates against domestic violence.

Some of the advocates present included BH Care, the CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services.

Also present at the ceremony was Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D - CT) who spoke about his commitment to fight domestic violence on the federal level, along with New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

“To anyone that is in a situation of domestic violence, we also come together to say you are not alone and there is help available,” Mayor Elicker said.

At the event, the names of 26 lives lost to domestic violence were called out and attendants threw purple flowers into the Long Island Sound as each name was called.

In addition to remembering the victims and survivors of domestic violence, advocates also made a call for additional funding for services.

“Raising awareness is now more critical than ever, the funding stream for our programs supported by the Victims of Crime Act is nearly dry,” said Roberta Cook, President and CEO of BH Care.

Meghan Scanlon, president of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence said they will be asking for $3.3 million in the upcoming legislative session.

“I believe that Congress and the state of CT should be investing in issues that impact women, girls, children more so than they do right now,” Scanlon said.

Scanlon said the funding is necessary in order to continue providing the appropriate resources.

“Last year we had 19 intimate partner violence homicides in the state of CT, over the last 10 years we’ve averaged 14.”

Jessica Pizzano, director of victims services at Survivors of Homicide said if they do not receive the proper funding, their center could shut down in 2025.

“We’re one of the few programs in the country, one of the few as a whole, that provide secondary services to survivors so if we were no longer around there wouldn’t be any other resource for people to go to.”

Pizzano said her center is facing a budget cut of up to 70% in the upcoming fiscal year.

To report a Domestic Violence situation, you can contact CTsafeconnect.org or call 888-774-2900.