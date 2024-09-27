Soundside Music Festival set to go in Bridgeport with last-minute lineup change

The Soundside Music Festival is set for this weekend with two days of entertainment at Bridgeport’s Seaside Park. But there’s a last-minute change up to the schedule that caught some off guard.

While organizers were setting the stage, they had to change the headliners who will be on it. Foo Fighters announced Thursday that they wouldn't be performing on Sunday.

The band’s announcement on Facebook frustrated Adrienne Nagy, who says she spent $1,000 on tickets back in May to see the top-billed band take the stage. She says she’s reached out to the promoters hoping for a refund.

She says she saw Foo Fighters for the first time a few years ago at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.

“It was probably one of the best shows in my I've ever seen. So, we were so excited when we saw them coming back to play local.”

She says it’s also frustrating that there’s no context behind the cancellation.

“I did reach out to them and ask them if they would consider a refund, because what's disappointing is we were there to go see the Foo Fighters, primarily, and they've been replaced by bands that we don't even know,” Nagy said.

Tom Russell is the co-founder of the Seaside Music Festival and said they had to make a quick change to fill the gap.

“The lineup for the festival is subject to change. And unfortunately, we got the news that the Foo Fighters were unable to perform. And we worked incredibly hard and incredibly quickly to add two incredible acts, and that’s Jack White and Greta Van Fleet,” Russell said.

Russell was at the festival grounds Friday afternoon for the final set up. Rows of food and drink tents were in place, along with a beer garden, picnic area, and a rotating stage that will host 20 bands.

“While one band is performing, the other band is literally setting up so once the band that’s playing finishes, the stage turns,” Russell explained. “It’s about a five minute process, and once the stage is right in place, the band is ready to rock.”

Boyz II Men, Norah Jones, Noah Kahan, and the Goo Goo Dolls are some of the names that will take the stage over the weekend.

“So, people can expect two awesome days of live music, tons of local food and beverage, and lots of activities to enjoy,” Russell said.