South Carolina Woman Killed in Crash on Route 4 in Burlington

A 53-year-old South Carolina woman has died after a crash on Route 4 in Burlington on Saturday night and six people were transported to local hospitals.

Police said the driver of an Infinity veered from the eastbound side of the road to the westbound at 6:45 p.m. Saturday and hit a Honda.

The driver and passengers in the Honda were transported to local hospitals and one passenger has what could be serious injuries, according to state police.

An ambulance transported the driver of the Infinity to UConn Medical Center and Lifestar responded for two of the passengers.

The other passenger, 53-year-old Denise Marie Decker, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. She would have turned 54 on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call state police at 860-626-7900.