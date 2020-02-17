BURLINGTON

South Carolina Woman Killed in Crash on Route 4 in Burlington

police cars block off route 4 in burlington
NBC Connecticut

A 53-year-old South Carolina woman has died after a crash on Route 4 in Burlington on Saturday night and six people were transported to local hospitals.

Police said the driver of an Infinity veered from the eastbound side of the road to the westbound at 6:45 p.m. Saturday and hit a Honda.

The driver and passengers in the Honda were transported to local hospitals and one passenger has what could be serious injuries, according to state police.

Local

Middletown 19 mins ago

Middletown Holds Community Conversation after Black History Month Assembly Controversy

Hartford 2 hours ago

Hartford Police To Give Update on Investigation Into Deadly Nightclub Shooting

An ambulance transported the driver of the Infinity to UConn Medical Center and Lifestar responded for two of the passengers.

The other passenger, 53-year-old Denise Marie Decker, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. She would have turned 54 on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call state police at 860-626-7900. 

This article tagged under:

BURLINGTONfatal crash
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us