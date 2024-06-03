South Main Street in West Hartford closed after motorcycle crash

South Main Street in West Hartford is closed because of a crash involving a motorcycle.
Police said the crash happened near the intersection of New Britain Avenue and South Main Street.
South Main Street is closed in both directions between New Britain Avenue and Beechwood Road.
Cars exiting Interstate 84 onto South Main Street will be diverted northbound on South Main Street.
