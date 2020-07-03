1 Hurt in Shooting at South Shore Plaza Mall, 2 Suspects in Custody, Police Say

Gunfire erupted at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, sending one person the hospital and causing a manhunt in the area that ended with two people in custody, police said.

Braintree police said two male suspects were taken into custody a short distance from the mall after they had fled on foot. The neighborhoods around the plaza had been urged to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity to police while officers were seen walking through backyards with guns drawn as they searched for the suspects.

The female victim hurt in the shooting was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. While officers had swarmed the mall after the initial, 4:43 p.m. call of shots fired, police eventually said they believed it was a targeted incident of violence, not a random act or an "active shooter" incident.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight broke out between two groups of people that may know each other, which escalated into a shooting, police said in a news conference Friday evening.

Police also said that two MBTA buses will be picking people up at the Mary E Flaherty Elementary School gate, at the edge of the plaza parking lot, as authorities attempt to reunite shoppers with their families.

Stores at the mall were placed on lockdown, with shoppers slowly and carefully escorted out of the mall by police. The lockdown was lifted after over two hours.

Several people who were inside the mall at the time of the shooting spoke with NBC10 Boston from the South Shore Plaza parking lot, where they shared what they saw and heard.

The shooting prompted chaos and confusion at the mall, according to witnesses who described a fight that escalated to gunfire.

A woman who was shopping inside Macy's told NBC10 Boston she ducked inside a dressing room when a young girl came running through saying a man had a gun. After about eight minutes, the woman said, she escaped through a side door, where police met her and told her to run.

"I never experienced anything like this in my entire life," she said. "It was the scariest thing I have ever seen in my entire life."

Another woman who was working inside Nordstrom's at the time of the incident said she saw a large fight. She went to grab her phone to call police, at which time she says she heard the shooting. The mall employee then ran to the parking lot and was still visibly shaken when speaking to NBC10 Boston outside the mall.

Stores are on lockdown at the Braintree mall where SWAT teams have responded.

"I just saw everything happen. I saw the guy shoot the gun. I don't remember what he looks like. I kind of like blacked out for a minute," she said. "I just saw them all fist fighting and screaming and then I heard shots and I just took cover and closed all the doors as soon as possible."

"Everyone just started running, screaming 'shooting, shooting, run!' So we all just ran out of the mall, down the hall, out the door. I didn't see anything. I heard one or two shots and then just ran," another man who was inside the mall at the time of the incident told NBC10 Boston.

The incident comes at the start of the July Fourth holiday weekend, when many stores offer sales. And malls in Massachusetts were only able to reopen last month, after being closed like many other businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There was another shooting inside the South Shore Plaza mall three years ago. During the July 2017 incident, the Braintree mall was also put on lockdown and subsequently evacuated. Authorities said at the time that incident appeared to be related to gang activity, with two gang members happening to cross paths inside of Macy's.

This is a developing story.