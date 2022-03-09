South Windsor Again Debates New Warehouse

People in South Windsor are not giving up the fight to stop a warehouse from being built near their neighborhood.

The town has already shot down the development once and that decision is now the focus of a lawsuit.

Before a Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on Tuesday, people rallied against another proposal to build a warehouse in South Windsor.

“The noise pollution, the air pollution,” said Janet Wade-Utay of South Windsor.

Among the concerns is tractor trailer trucks idling and traveling to and from the site on Talbot Lane.

“It’s going to destroy our roads. We already pay enough taxes to repair our roads,” said Dan Turkington, of South Windsor.

A sketch showed how the 360,00 square-foot distribution center would be within a couple hundred feet of homes.

“This project is not only going to affect our quality of lives, we’re fighting to save our homes, our property values and we are very worried about the health and safety of our neighbors,” said Pete Andrews, of South Windsor.

In December, a motion to approve the project failed before the Planning & Zoning Commission.

That’s led to a lawsuit being filed against the commission by the property owner, UW Vintage Lane II.

On Tuesday, representatives of the developer were back before the commission with a new application and updated site plans.

Reports that are part of the application argued the project would add hundreds of jobs and pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes each year.

Also they pointed out the recent expansion of a manufacturing facility also on Talbot Lane had no negative impact on nearby home property values.

Still neighbors say they won’t give up.

“We are deeply concerned that everybody needs to get involved in this town and say ‘no’. Enough is enough,” said Andrews.

Representatives of the property owner declined comment.

There was no vote on the project on Tuesday, but it could happen by the end of next week.