Man accused of following mother, daughters at South Windsor Target charged with stalking

Police have arrested a man who they said is suspected of following a mother and two daughters around at Target in South Windsor, then following their vehicle. They said he has been charged with stalking any other charges.

The incident happened on July 14 and a 55-year-old Willington man was arrested on Thursday.

Police said the man followed a woman and her two adult daughters throughout Target on Buckland Hills Drive without buying anything and it reached the point where the women were scared enough to ask a Target employee to escort them out to their vehicle.

While they were in the parking lot, the man drove around and by the women’s vehicle several times before following them out of the parking lot and onto Buckland Hills Drive, police said.

A victim went to the South Windsor Police Department to report the incident and police said they confirmed it through security footage from inside and outside Target and at Lowe’s. Police said the women did not know the suspect.

Police obtained a warrant charging the man with stalking in the second degree, disorderly conduct and operating under suspension. He turned himself in and was held on a $15,000 bond.