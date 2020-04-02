South Windsor

South Windsor Covers Skate Park in Sand to Enforce Social Distancing

To stop people from gathering in large groups at the skate park in South Windsor during the coronavirus pandemic, the town has covered the park with sand.

The town manager, Michael Maniscalco, recorded a call that went out to residents, saying town officials have been trying to enforce social distancing – 6 feet between people – and they have noticed large groups of youth gathering at the skate park and not adhering to the guidelines recommended to prevent the spread of the virus.

“These gatherings and their disregard for the need to social distance have left us with no choice but to cover the skate park with sand to safely make the park unusable,” Maniscalco said, according to a post on Twitter.

“In the event that we continue to see blatant disregard for social distancing the Town will be left with no options but to close parks in order to maintain the public’s safety,” he added.

Some cities and towns across the state have closed parks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has infected more than 3,500 Connecticut residents and led to 85 deaths.

Maniscalco said there are 14 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in South Windsor.

