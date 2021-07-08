South Windsor Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

The Town of South Windsor has declared a state of emergency following multiple damaging storms in town paired with the impending threat of Tropical Storm Elsa Friday.

This declaration would allow the town access to federal or state funds if they are made available.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Town officials said emergency crews have responded to 125 "trouble spots" without the last 48 hours. The next 48 could see more heavy rains and there is potential for flooding and more fallen trees.

Be careful out there! An NBC Connecticut crew witnessed a driver crash into this tree on Ellington Road in South Windsor during severe storms Wednesday.

Residents are asked to help by clearing any catch basins of debris. A temporary drop-off site has been opened on Burgess Road. The Department of Public Works can be reached at 860-648-6366 for details on hours of operation.

The public is also encouraged to charge mobile devices in case of power outages. The town will post updates on social media, the town website, and through reverse 911 calls.