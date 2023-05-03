South Windsor High School Student Arrested After Bomb Threat

South Windsor police have arrested a South Windsor High School student who is accused of calling a bomb threat into the school.

Police said they identified an 18-year-old from Hartford as a suspect in a bomb threat that was called in on April 18.

The investigation was largely focused on the use of technological resources and police said the phone number used to call in the bomb threat was registered to his email address.

The teen was charged with threatening in the first degree.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was released on a $75,000 surety bond and is due in Manchester Superior Court later this month.