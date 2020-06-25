Hartford

South Windsor Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Hartford

A South Windsor man died in a motorcycle crash in Hartford early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers found 28-year-old Carlos Alexis Rivera and a 22-year-old woman on the roadway next to a crashed motorcycle on Hudson Street around 3:20 a.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Rivera later died, police said.

The woman was listed in serious, but stable condition.

Detectives reviewed video of the incident and said it appears Rivera lost control of the motorcycle and hit a light pole.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Detective Eric Lemke at (860) 757-4125.

