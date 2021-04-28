Tolland

South Windsor Man Seriously Injured in Tolland Motorcycle Crash

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A man from South Windsor has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Tolland on Tuesday afternoon.

State police said the 27-year-old motorcyclist from South Windsor was driving southbound on Crystal Lake Road in the right lane around 3:30 p.m. when he fell off of his motorcycle. The motorcycle then crashed into a vehicle in front of him, they added.

The motorcyclist was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured, authorities added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

TollandConnecticut State Policemotorcycle crash
